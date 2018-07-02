Men Sought After Failing to Show for Court

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- Two brothers accused of causing a disturbance at a youth football game last October are now in even more trouble. A St. Charles County judge will issue warrants for the arrests of Garrick and Darrick Shelton after they failed to show up for a court appearance Friday. An attorney for both men says he hasn't heard from them in months. Both are charged with assault and resisting or interfering with arrest. Garrick Shelton also is charged with peace disturbance for the incident at Dames Park near O'Fallon. Garrick Shelton's 7-year-old son was playing in the game. Authorities say Garrick Shelton cursed after a play, then got into a dispute with a coach. When Darrick Shelton allegedly joined in, a deputy used a stun gun on him.