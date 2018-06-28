Men To Wear High Heels To Raise Money For Sexual Assault Victims

JEFFERSON CITY - The organization "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" will hold a fundraiser Thursday at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park in Jefferson City to raise money for the Jefferson City Rape and Abuse Crisis Service.

The event is called the "Shoes, Blues and Barbecue" and comes with a twist. Men are asked to walk the trails in high heel shoes. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for victims of domestic and sexual violence. According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, every two minutes someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.

Although the event is planned for men to walk the mile in high heels, women can join in too. The event also includes a barbecue and the Megan Boyer Band will play from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Officers from the Cole County Sheriff's Department and the Jefferson City Police Department will take part in the walk as well.

The registration fee is $30 for individuals, $75 for a team of three, and $120 for a team of five. This fee includes a ticket for barbeque and a beverage. Tickets for just the barbecue is $15. For more information visit the "Shoes, Blues and Barbecue" website here.