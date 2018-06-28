Men Try To Scam Local Car Dealers

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Thursday they are warning car dealers and private sellers of an E-Trade scam circling the area. Police said two men entered two different car dealerships in Columbia Tuesday claiming to have more than $200,000 in E-Trade checks. Police said the men left the businesses after workers became suspicious of their documentation.

The men tried to buy what police officers describe as a fairly expensive truck and a Mercedes. CPD said no crime was committed, but they hope by warning car dealers they can stop the fraud from happening.