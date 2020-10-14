Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee

COOPER COUNTY- Columbia police resumed the search for missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji Tuesday morning.

Crews started to remove the remaining parts of the levee Tuesday, which was built in May 2020, near the DeBourgmont Access of the Lamine River.

Police announced they suspended the search on Sept. 30. CPD detectives took further direction from the Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

CPD Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the river was monitored since the conclusion of the search, and found the water level at the Lamine River had "substantially decreased."

"With the water level down, we discovered part of the levee we constructed was still present," Hunter said. The search then resumed on Oct. 7.

An officer at the scene Tuesday said they "had the obligation to remove it."

After the levee is removed, CPD will continue to take direction from the Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Mengqi Ji was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019. She was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge, on Oct. 10, 2019.

Elledge is the key suspect in the disappearance of his wife and was indicted for first-degree murder by a Boone County grand jury on Feb. 28, 2020.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will continue to provide updates as crews dismantle the levee.

It’s unclear at this time whether the remainder of the levee has since been removed. There is currently a boat in the water with a K9 dog on board searching for Mengqi Ji’s remains. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o2Q2FzY2PV — Brendan Hall (@halls_report) October 13, 2020

You can see a full timeline of the missing woman's case below.