COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced the human remains found in Rock Bridge State Park on Thursday likely belong to Mengqi Ji, the Columbia woman that went missing in 2019.
Since then, neighbors in her old apartment complex off Eastwood Drive remember the past year of searching - and hoping she would come home.
KOMU spent three hours Friday talking with Mengqi's neighbors. Many of them did not want to speak on camera out of respect for the family.
They said the latest developments are a relief, but it's still a tragic loss for the family and community.
Alexander Aguilera lived in the complex in 2019 where Mengqi resided with her former husband, Joseph Elledge. He said CPD finding the remains opens an old wound.
"I'd say the whole community felt it", Aguilera said. "It's hard to believe someone like that was living in our community and it really made us all feel a little less safe."
Aguilera shared the same feeling as several other former neighbors — justice for Mengqi.