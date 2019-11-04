Mental Evaluation Ordered for Springfield Suspect

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 15 2013 Aug 15, 2013 Thursday, August 15, 2013 11:07:11 AM CDT August 15, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 27-year-old man accused of killing a stranger at a Springfield bus station will undergo a mental evaluation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Mohamed Dawod, of Glendale, Ariz., is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2011 death of 32-year-old Justin M. Hall, of Mount Vernon, Ohio. Authorities say Dawod randomly shot Hall at the Greyhound bus station.

Assistant Prosecutor Todd Myers and defense attorney Stuart Huffman have agreed to an order committing Dawod to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Dawod will return to Greene County court in January, when officials will report on his progress.

Myers says the process could continue in six-month intervals until Dawod is deemed competent for trial. Dawod could also be ruled to be incompetent and committed to a mental institution permanently.

