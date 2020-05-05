Mental health benefits of gardening

1 day 7 hours 20 minutes ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 9:38:18 AM CDT May 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) -- Local plant nurseries are seeing spikes in seed sales.

People are starting vegetable gardens big and small, including a plethora of backyard plots and windowsill herbs.

Some plant lovers are engaged in community gardens where they work in timed shifts, maintaining proper distance while wearing masks and cleansing tools for the next use.

As people sheltering in place take up hobbies and start projects to fill the time during the coronavirus pandemic, gardening is blooming.

Caring for a garden can be a respite from the horrors of the pandemic, as it serves several natural desires related to accomplishment, community and belonging and staying connected with nature.

It can get partners and the whole family outside, happily bonding while doing an activity together.

It can also help to alleviate food insecurity as some incomes dwindle and concerns about the food supply grow.

"There's just a greater cohesiveness within the family unit that occurs outside with your hands in the dirt," said Charlie Hall, professor and Ellison Chair of the department of horticultural sciences at Texas A&M University.

"There's not as much eye-rolling when teenagers are told to do something, not as much fighting between siblings. There's fewer harsh words between spouses."

Fulfilling human needs

Getting your hands in the dirt keeps you connected to nature while we're staying indoors more these days. The orderliness gardening requires, with its rules and rows, can carry over into the manageability of other life tasks, Hall said. And the calmness of the activity may relieve some pent-up frustrations.

"Your cortisol levels go down dramatically when you're in the midst of gardening," Hall said. "And cortisol is the stress hormone in your body, so you're less stressed."

There's a risk-reward ratio inherent in gardening. You have to learn to balance weather that may thwart your efforts. But that experience bears sweet tomatoes or refreshing cucumbers -- offering a tangible sense of accomplishment when we're floundering around, looking for something to focus our minds.

"You're able to see the fruit of that effort," Hall said. "That's a teachable moment in people's lives."

And gardening may have a fitting philosophical lesson for us during this time.

"Sometimes pruning occurs," Hall said. "That's where the [correction in times of stress comes from]. You prune a plant so that it's even healthier when it comes out from its pruning."

As plants need water, fertilizer and sunlight to grow, we're nurtured by challenge and engagement with things we enjoy, Hall added. And when plants grow so well they outgrow the space in which they're needed, gardeners must replant them in a different space where they have the room to thrive.

"People move up into bigger areas of responsibility during their careers. There's all kinds of metaphors that come out of gardening and how it applies to everyday life," Hall said. "Sometimes you have to be transplanted into areas where you could grow even further."

Good for your overall health

Gardening can be a coping mechanism during this unsettling stage of life, but it also comes with benefits for your physical and mental health.

One study found gardening, among other leisurely activities, may prevent brain shrinkage in older adults. Our cognitive abilities, including learning and memory, largely depend on the size of our brains.

Gardening has also been connected with mindfulness and alleviation of depressive symptoms. It's a mild form of activity offering respite from staring at your screen all day. And it can improve hand-eye coordination and finger flexion -- the ability to bend your joints -- that carries over to everyday life.

How to start a home garden

May is not too late to start a garden. Here's how to begin a vegetable garden for beginners, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a print and online periodical providing planting charts for gardeners, sky schedules, weather forecasts and recipes since 1792.

Pick the right spot. Choosing a suitable location is important because it affects the quality of the vegetables, the guide says. Most vegetables need at least six hours of sunlight daily, so pick a sunny location.

If you're not buying soil, you should have the soil in your yard tested for lead. Lead contamination is common in urban areas due to years of industrial development and pollution from manmade toxins, according to Garden Collage Magazine. If your vegetables are contaminated from the soil, that could mean lead poisoning for you or any pets roaming around. You can have your soil assessed by sending several samples to a testing site for a low cost.

Plant the vegetables in damp, not totally saturated, soil. If you have soil that doesn't drain well, plant vegetables in a pot that's raised from the ground. You should also garden in a place where your plants can remain stable -- exposure to strong winds, floods or constant foot traffic could damage your plants.

Choose a plot size. Beginners should start small, considering what they can handle and what they'll actually eat, the guide suggests. The size it recommends is 11 rows wide, each 10 feet long. But this guideline is to feed a family of four through an entire summer, so feel free to downsize if it's just you.

Make sure there's enough space between each row to be able to easily walk through to weed and harvest your plants. The rows shouldn't be more than 4 feet wide, as you probably won't be able to reach over a bigger width to care for the vegetables.

Select your vegetables (or any other produce). There are several vegetables that are common and easy to grow: tomatoes, radishes, chard, zucchini squash, peppers, cabbage, lettuce and carrots. Also consider what you like to eat, and again, how much you're likely to consume. Here's a guide to figuring out which vegetables grow best in your state.

You could buy individual starter plants or opt to start from scratch with seeds. But the seeds should be high quality, the guide says, so your money isn't wasted if the seeds don't germinate. The almanac recommends buying seeds from a plant nursery; you can order them online, too.

Decide where and when to plant. Planting one or two vegetables doesn't require much strategic planning. But if you're growing a whole garden, you'll have to think about where each vegetable will go and when it needs to be planted.

Some vegetables, such as lettuce and root vegetables, grow in the spring. Others, including tomatoes and peppers, should be planted in the warmer months.

Plant taller vegetables on the north side of your garden so they don't shade shorter plants. Check to see whether the information along with your plant says it needs a permanent bed.

Lastly, stagger your plantings. Don't plant all your seeds at one time, or you'll have a vegetable bounty that needs to be harvested and consumed in a tight time window. If you stagger your plantings, you'll have a steady supply of food coming in.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Crews begin construction on Lamine River levee in search for missing Columbia woman
Crews begin construction on Lamine River levee in search for missing Columbia woman
COOPER COUNTY - Crews began building a levee on the Lamine River on Tuesday to help the Columbia Police Department... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 1:31:00 PM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Travelling from home during COVID-19
Travelling from home during COVID-19
COLUMBIA – While places are beginning to slowly re-open in Missouri, not every state is following suit yet, and international... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 1:18:00 PM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Boone Hospital included in patient privacy incident
Boone Hospital included in patient privacy incident
COLUMBIA — Boone Hospital Center's parent company, BJC HealthCare, will be mailing letters to patients whose information may have been... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 11:56:00 AM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Columbia council makes pitch for county CARES Act money
Columbia council makes pitch for county CARES Act money
COLUMBIA —Boone County should distribute the $21.2 million in coronavirus relief money it received from the state to incorporated... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 10:59:02 AM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 412 asymptomatic Triumph Foods employees test positive
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 412 asymptomatic Triumph Foods employees test positive
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 9:17:00 AM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 shooting of teenager
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 shooting of teenager
COLUMBIA - A man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting death of 14-year-old Nasir Smith. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 8:48:00 AM CDT May 05, 2020 in News

Signs your COVID-19 anxiety has become serious
Signs your COVID-19 anxiety has become serious
(CNN) -- Enforced lockdowns. Isolation from friends and loved ones. Loss of job, income, economic stability. Grief and loss... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 8:05:56 AM CDT May 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

COVID-19 Town Hall: The challenges facing the food chain
COVID-19 Town Hall: The challenges facing the food chain
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Scott Brown, an agricultural economist with the University of Missouri, about the challenges of... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 10:33:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

FOLLOW-UP: US Senator's office helps mid-Missouri mom get full stimulus check
FOLLOW-UP: US Senator's office helps mid-Missouri mom get full stimulus check
SWEET SPRINGS - With the help of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, Sweet Springs mother Melody Raines received the full amount... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 9:53:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Man asks for new judge, venue in Wisconsin brothers deaths
Man asks for new judge, venue in Wisconsin brothers deaths
KINGSTON— A Missouri man is seeking a new judge and a change of venue for his trial on charges that... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 8:13:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Columbia reopens for business ... slowly
Columbia reopens for business ... slowly
COLUMBIA — Columbia and Boone County began to operate Monday under new COVID-19 orders allowing all businesses to reopen... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Some local gyms open back up; others remain closed
Some local gyms open back up; others remain closed
COLUMBIA - Local gyms around Columbia opened up Monday after the stay-at-home order was lifted. Wilsons Gym, Body Refinery... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Moniteau County continues stay-at-home order
Moniteau County continues stay-at-home order
MONITEAU COUNTY — While some counties are lifting their stay-at-home orders, Moniteau County is continuing theirs until May 10. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 4:57:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: CPD believes Mengqi Ji is entangled in log jam, plans to use net
EXCLUSIVE: CPD believes Mengqi Ji is entangled in log jam, plans to use net
COLUMBIA - Documents show the Columbia Police Department believe Mengqi Ji is entangled in a log jam between the southern... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Missourians visit Jefferson City mall on first day reopened
Missourians visit Jefferson City mall on first day reopened
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Mall reopened its doors Monday after Gov. Parson decided to reopen the state. Although the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

Hearing date set in Joseph Elledge child abuse case
Hearing date set in Joseph Elledge child abuse case
COLUMBIA - A hearing is set for early June in the child abuse trial of Joseph Elledge, who also faces... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 1:04:00 PM CDT May 04, 2020 in News

CPS announces plan for small group graduation ceremonies this summer
CPS announces plan for small group graduation ceremonies this summer
COLUMBIA - A letter from Columbia Public Schools sent to seniors and their families this morning announced that they plan... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 Monday, May 04, 2020 11:35:00 AM CDT May 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 68°
6pm 66°
7pm 64°
8pm 60°