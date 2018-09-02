Mental Health Conference In STL

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A national conference for consumers of mental health services is coming to St. Louis today. The Alternatives 2007 Conference runs through Sunday at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark Hotel. State officials say the conference focus is about people taking control of their lives and finding recovery. The conference will look at advocacy and activism, recovery and relationships, and other topics. More information is available at www.alternatives2007.org.