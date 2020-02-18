Decline in mental health among college students

A new study shows a substantial number of young adults are starting college feeling depressed or anxious.

The study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology shows about a third of first-year college students worldwide say they feel anxious, feel depressed or have some other kind of mood disorder. Depression and anxiety were most common, as well as panic issues.

Researchers at Columbia University analyzed data from 14,000 first-year university students around the world.

Other studies found only about 15 percent of students seek out services at campus counseling centers.