Decline in mental health among college students
A new study shows a substantial number of young adults are starting college feeling depressed or anxious.
The study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology shows about a third of first-year college students worldwide say they feel anxious, feel depressed or have some other kind of mood disorder. Depression and anxiety were most common, as well as panic issues.
Researchers at Columbia University analyzed data from 14,000 first-year university students around the world.
Other studies found only about 15 percent of students seek out services at campus counseling centers.
More News
Grid
List
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement on Tuesday about police transparency, following the release of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20. Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of Moms Demand Action members flooded the Missouri Capitol today wearing red in support of legislation... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — If you rent in the City of Columbia, you might have better living conditions than some people... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine received a proposed new employment contract from Ashland Chief of Police Lyn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Free from the burden of a Missouri Ethics Commission investigation, could former Governor Eric Greitens be gearing up... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decision on whether Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license will be pushed... More >>
in
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of... More >>
in
Addiction is a brain disease manifested by compulsive substance despite harmful consequences. People with addiction, also known as severe substance... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Former U.S. Attorney General and former Missouri governor John D. Ashcroft is defending current Attorney General William... More >>
in
A new study shows a substantial number of young adults are starting college feeling depressed or anxious. The study... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Officials announced their plan on Dec. 5 to transfer ownership of the Boone County Fairgrounds to... More >>
in