Mental health strains veterans in pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll on people mentally, making some feel depressed or isolated, especially for veterans.

To some veterans, being stuck inside a home can bring back feelings similar to a battle with the uncertainty and stress. As many look to the end of quarantine, mental health providers want veterans to know help us out there.

“It’s hard being stuck but we dealing with it,” said Army veteran Byron Littleton. He served from 1979 to 1985 and says the stress of military life right back with the COVID-crisis.

“Then when you go to the grocery store the places like that you really have to watch yourself you never know what the next person got,” said Littleton.

“We want our veterans to know that there is always someone who they can reach out to,” said Dr. Erica White, clinical psychologist at Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems.

Dr. White says it’s never too late to look for help.

