Mental health therapists are experiencing burnout due to COVID-19

Mental health therapists have been helping a lot of people through this pandemic, but what about their mental health?

Ceci Hudson Torn says she has changed not only how she counsels other people but also how she and mental health providers are carefully trying to maintain their passion for helping others through this mentally trying time.

"About the first 45 to 55 days, I had this huge adrenaline rush, and I was constantly problem-solving for myself as a clinician, for our staff, and delivering mental health services," Hudson Torn said.

But now the adrenaline is gone, and she worries mental health providers might need to take care of their own.

"We've rallied to respond and been running really hard really fast the problem to try to hold and continue the services, and the adrenaline helped, and the newness of it helped and the crisis, the problem-solving helped with that energy and motivation, but you can't stay in that season forever," Hudson Torn said.

Hudson Torn says there are several steps you can take to get back on track.

"Making mental health a priority, providing space for self-care things to sneak away. A walk, reading a book, carving out time for ourselves," Hudson Torn said.

Meditation is also a tool Hudson Torn encourages everyone to try. She says even just a few minutes of being still each day can make a difference.