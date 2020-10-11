Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know

1 day 23 hours 58 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 11:11:37 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Sam Romano, CNN

(CNN) -- Held during the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week is a way for advocates to educate the public on mental health conditions and reduce the social stigma around receiving mental health care. Established by Congress in 1990, it coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Here's what else you need to know about the impact of mental illness:

The prevalence of mental health conditions

About one in five adults in the United States experience mental illness in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Problems range from depression and anxiety to substance abuse.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 51.5 million American adults experienced mental illness within the past year, an increase from 17.7% in 2008 to 20.6% in 2019. Among these adults who have a mental illness, only 43.3% sought treatment.

Research indicates that sexual minorities are at the greatest risk for mental health issues, with 37.4% of lesbian, gay or bisexual adults experiencing a mental health disorder every year.

Black and Hispanic or Latino communities are also vulnerable. Around 33% of Hispanic or Latino adults with mental health conditions receive treatment in the US each year compared to the average of 43%, and only one in three Black adults who need treatment receive it.

Commonness of mental illness among children and teens

Half of children with a mental health condition -- such as depression, anxiety or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder -- go without treatment, according to a 2019 study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Of the 46.6 million children ages 6 through 18 whose parents completed the National Survey of Children's Health in 2016, only half received treatment or counseling from a mental health provider in the 12 months prior to the survey.

Receiving treatment can be challenging for families, as data from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry shows. The majority of the country faces a severe shortage of practicing child and adolescent psychiatrists, with fewer than 17 providers available per 100,000 children.

Covid-19's impact on mental health

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a mental health crisis, and a new report found Americans are experiencing more mental health consequences related to Covid-19 than people in other countries.

The CDC survey data found that almost 41% of respondents are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic -- both related to the coronavirus pandemic itself and the measures put in place to contain it, including physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Nearly 41% of respondents reported at least one mental or behavioral health condition, including symptoms of depression, substance use or suicidal thoughts.

The number of Americans reporting anxiety symptoms is three times the number at this same time last year, the CDC said, and numerous studies have shown that the pandemic has hit people of color, particularly Black people, the hardest.

The pandemic has also taken its toll on caregivers, according to a national analysis of at least 6.7 million caregivers insured by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The report found 26% of unpaid caregivers trying to balance work and family due to Covid-19 are feeling more stress and have poorer physical health than before the pandemic.

How to get involved or get help

Read NAMI's information and resources relating to Mental Illness Awareness Week.

People seeking treatment can find providers in their area by reaching out to the agencies below:

Here are pro-active ways to stay mentally healthy:

  • Try to get proper sleep
  • Watch what you eat: Too much sugar and caffeine can affect your mood
  • Get outside every day among plants, animals and other people
  • Get moving, whether that's taking a walk, doing yoga or dancing with friends
  • Limit your screen time. Increasingly, therapists are finding a connection between too much technology and depression and anxiety.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Fatal motorcycle crash in Osage County leaves one dead
Fatal motorcycle crash in Osage County leaves one dead
OSAGE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Osage County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened... More >>
14 minutes ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020 10:56:00 AM CDT October 11, 2020 in Top Stories

Conservative PAC draws charges of racism in Missouri
Conservative PAC draws charges of racism in Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A conservative political action committee in Missouri is facing accusations of racism after posting a website... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020 9:36:34 AM CDT October 11, 2020 in News

US sees highest number of daily coronavirus cases since August
US sees highest number of daily coronavirus cases since August
(CNN) -- The recent uptick in coronavirus cases across the United States has emergency physicians fearing it could represent the... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 4:45:52 PM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

University of Missouri: Cheating up with more classes online
University of Missouri: Cheating up with more classes online
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 3:37:45 PM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou upset 17th ranked LSU on Saturday... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 2:53:00 PM CDT October 10, 2020 in Sports

Man who served 12 years in 1982 killing won't be retried
Man who served 12 years in 1982 killing won't be retried
SALEM, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man who spent 12 years in prison for murder before the Missouri Supreme... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:04:00 PM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade
North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will “fully mobilize” its... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:45:00 AM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 66 new cases in Boone County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 66 new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

Fire destroys house in Fulton
Fire destroys house in Fulton
FULTON - Firefighters responded to a fire that left a house destroyed in Fulton on Friday night. Firefighters say... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 12:20:00 AM CDT October 10, 2020 in News

Hurricane Delta leaves hundreds of thousands without power as it pummels parts of Louisiana and Texas
Hurricane Delta leaves hundreds of thousands without power as it pummels parts of Louisiana and Texas
(CNN) -- With fierce sideways rain pelting their homes and lashing winds tearing at their roofs -- or the tarps... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 8:59:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Sports

MU announces virtual ceremony for December graduation
MU announces virtual ceremony for December graduation
COLUMBIA - MU announced an in-person commencement ceremony for December graduates will not be held this fall. MU officials say... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 6:04:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Elledge was set for November 30th.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold and home... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:51:16 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 79°
1pm 80°
2pm 81°
3pm 82°