Mentally Ill Voting Rights Argued

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A three-judge federal appeals panel in St. Louis ruled against a Kansas City man and an advocacy agency which felt the state improperly denied certain mentally ill people voting rights. They sued Missouri's Secretary of State and Attorney General after the mentally ill man, Robert Scaletty, was told he could not vote in a 2004 election. Scaletty was under a guardianship order, because he couldn't care for himself, but it said he was fit to vote. Election officials corrected the error in 2005 and issued him a voter ID card. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Samuel Bagenstos, said that was only done after the lawsuit was filed. He argued there was a voting ban against the mentally ill in guardianship arrangements, and wanted it declared unconstitutional. The judges did not do so.