Mera, Chiaf Finish Strong for Mizzou at UNI Invite

6 years 9 months 2 days ago Monday, September 26 2011 Sep 26, 2011 Monday, September 26, 2011 2:11:02 PM CDT September 26, 2011 in Tiger Talk

WATERLOO, IA - Mizzou Tennis' Ashleigh Chiaf and Jamie Mera finished competition at the University of Northern Iowa Invitational on Sunday. Mera won the back draw in singles competition. Chiaf and Mera battled in the final for top doubles flight against Iowa State's duo of Pronina and Cassens. Pronina and Cassens came away with a win 8-6 but Chiaf and Mera snagged second place in the top doubles flight.

The team will travel to North Carolina and compete in the Wake Forest Invitational from September 30-October 2.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°