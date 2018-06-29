Mera, Chiaf Finish Strong for Mizzou at UNI Invite

WATERLOO, IA - Mizzou Tennis' Ashleigh Chiaf and Jamie Mera finished competition at the University of Northern Iowa Invitational on Sunday. Mera won the back draw in singles competition. Chiaf and Mera battled in the final for top doubles flight against Iowa State's duo of Pronina and Cassens. Pronina and Cassens came away with a win 8-6 but Chiaf and Mera snagged second place in the top doubles flight.

The team will travel to North Carolina and compete in the Wake Forest Invitational from September 30-October 2.