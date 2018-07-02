Meramec Drowning

SULLIVAN (AP) - An eastern Missouri man died after falling into a hole while wading in the Meramec River. It happened on Monday, when 27-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick and his family were wading in the water below the Route 185 bridge near the eastern Missouri town Sullivan. The Missouri State Water Patrol said the water was three to four feet deep, but the family fell into a hole that was ten feet deep. The others were able to get out safely. A dive team found the body more than an hour after the accident.