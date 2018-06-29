Mercy Health to Receive $23 million FEMA Grant

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - Mercy Health System of Joplin will receive $23 million in federal grants for rebuilding connected to the May 2011 tornado.

Sen. Claire McCaskill announced the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The Joplin Globe reports the assistance will be offered to Mercy Health of Joplin for the demolition and rebuilding of four sites, including St. John's Regional Medical Center, that were damaged by the tornado.

Shelly Hunter, chief financial officer says Mercy Hospital Joplin, says the system expects to receive the funds between August and December.

Hunter says the $23 million is only for demolition and emergency costs.

McCaskill's office says Joplin has received more than $350 million in federal resources since the tornado, which killed 161 people.