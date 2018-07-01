Merger of Three Assemblies of God Schools Approved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Leaders of the Assemblies of God have approved the consolidation of three schools in Springfield.

The church's Higher Learning Commission says it has approved the consolidation of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary and Central Bible College with Evangel University. The commission notified the presidents of the three schools of its decision on Thursday.

The Bible college will close this year and many of its course offerings will be offered at the Evangel campus. The seminary will be embedded into the university and have oversight of the School of Theology and Church Ministries.

The Springfield News-Leaders reports the school's new president will be Carol Taylor, currently president of Vanguard University of Costa Mesa, Calif. She will be Evangel's first female president.