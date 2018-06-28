MERIC releases second quarter labor analysis

COLUMBIA - It seems Mid-Missouri's economy is holding up to the rest of the state.

The second quarter of the federal fiscal year ended March 31, and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center just recently posted the labor market analysis for the quarter.

Mid-Missouri makes up 9.7% of the state's workforce, with 258,493 workers.

The labor market analysis said there are a projected 100,000 jobs opening in Mid-Missouri between 2012 and 2022.

Currently there are nearly 20,000 people in the area unemployed.

In the past year, the top job ads posted by employers in Mid-Missouri were trailer truck drivers, retail salespersons, and registered nurses.

The full report can be found here.