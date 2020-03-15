Meriwhether Cafe and Bike Shop opens for spring season

ROCHEPORT- Meriwhether Café and Bike Shop reopened Saturday with a new and revamped menu for its spring and summer season. The café, which is located on the edge of the Katy Trail, closes every year during the winter.

"We do a lot every year to put in research and development and what things work and what things need to be improved," Manager Brandon Vair said. "We come out, come out hopefully as strong as we can and keep it for the whole summer."

The café serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also has around 30 bikes that are available for rent. This season, the café is drawing on a mix of returning classic and new items.

"Our pork fritter is back this year which is a crowd favorite, we have a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, which is One of the ones that people liked like last year," Vair said. "We have some new drinks on the off the bar side of things."

The cafe relies on locally produced products whenever they can. Meriwhether serves beers from Logboat Brewery and Honey Ice Cream from Giofre Apiares. Its location just off of the Katy Trail in Rocheport brings a big boom for business.

"We're pretty much geared towards the Katy Trail, it's a tourist economy," he said. "Certainly, you know, 70 to 80% probably of our sales during the summertime come from the Katy Trail."

It is the surrounding environment that drove Vair to try and eliminate the use of single-use materials.

"We are finally to a point in our business where it's making more sense for us to do," Vair said. "We thrive in an economy that is based on beautiful environment. We want to keep that environment as clean and beautiful as we can and to do our part."

Meriwhether Café and Bike Shop is open every day but Wednesday. The café's hours and its full menu are available on Meriwhether's social media accounts or website.