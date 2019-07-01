Merrifield and DeJong picked for All-Star game
CLEVELAND - Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong are headed to the All-Star game.
ESPN revealed the 2019 MLB All-Star reserves and pitchers Sunday.
Whit Merrifield will represent the Kansas City Royals as an American League reserve outfielder. He has a .987 fielding percentage this season and has recorded only one error as an outfielder.
DeJong will represent the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League as a reserve shortstop. DeJong has recorded 106 outs and 231 assists at shortstop this season.
This will be the first All-Star game for both Missouri major league players. The game will be at the Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9th at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A special high school commencement ceremony was held in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon, but with a graduating... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is in custody after a boat crash in Lake of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Dr. Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll said seeing his cancer patients get well is one of the best thing in his life.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Before celebrating 4th of July with dazzling fireworks, Spirit of '76 Fireworks Store is combining fireworks safety... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and charged after a report of a man with a gun in Women's and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
in
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
in
FULTON - A community event in Fulton Saturday afternoon aims to tackle substance abuse issues by working together. The event... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
in