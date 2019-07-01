Merrifield and DeJong picked for All-Star game

CLEVELAND - Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong are headed to the All-Star game.

ESPN revealed the 2019 MLB All-Star reserves and pitchers Sunday.

Whit Merrifield will represent the Kansas City Royals as an American League reserve outfielder. He has a .987 fielding percentage this season and has recorded only one error as an outfielder.

DeJong will represent the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League as a reserve shortstop. DeJong has recorded 106 outs and 231 assists at shortstop this season.

This will be the first All-Star game for both Missouri major league players. The game will be at the Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9th at 6:30 p.m.