Merrifield's 2-run shot gives Royals 5-4 win over O's

5 hours 27 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 7:18:59 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield had never hit a game-ending home run — not in middle school, high school, college or as a pro — so he tried to admire his shot into the seats Saturday night.

The only problem? First base coach Mitch Maier wasn't sure it was gone.

"I heard him yell, 'Run! Run! Run!" Merrifield said, so he took off running.

His two-run shot with one out in the ninth inning was plenty deep, though, landing in the outfield seats and giving the Kansas City Royals a back-and-forth 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

"I'm going to have to get Mitch back for that," Merrifield said with a smile.

The Orioles took the lead in the top of the ninth, when Trey Mancini homered to lead off and Tim Beckham added a two-run double for his fourth hit of the night. But when Mychael Givens (0-7) came on to close things out, he promptly walked Brett Phillips on four pitches to start the inning.

Cam Gallagher sacrificed Phillips to second, and Merrifield cracked a 0-2 pitch an estimated 415 feet to left field, giving the young Royals their sixth win in seven games this homestand.

It's their best seven-game stretch since July 2017, and includes the first two games in this three-game series between the worst two teams in the major leagues.

"I think it gives us confidence," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "When your players have confidence, it gives us confidence too. You can see it in their faces that they continue to gain confidence."

The Royals' Jason Hammel squandered another solid start by Heath Fillmyer, though that's hardly new. The 24-year-old Fillmyer allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out six, yet was stuck with his sixth no-decision in his last eight starts.

Jake Newberry (1-0) wound up earning his first big league win in relief.

"Pretty cool," he said, "to get it on a walk-off homer."

The Orioles took an early lead on John Andreoli's sacrifice fly and Beckham's homer on a 3-1 pitch from Fillmyer. But the Royals answered in the bottom of the fourth when Phillips hit his second homer of the season — the 35th allowed by Dylan Bundy, tying an Orioles single-season record.

Kansas City pulled even in the sixth on Brian Goodwin's base hit, then took the lead when Rosell Herrera shrugged off a 3-for-31 slump with an RBI single.

The game went back-and-forth one more time after that.

"It's just closing. There's pressure in different situations. There's finality in that inning," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of their fateful ninth. "It's a great job if you're good at it."

BUNDY IS BETTER

Bundy wound up allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out eight in his best performance in about three weeks. "Yeah, I thought so too," he said. "Still got room to improve, obviously, but the breaking pitches were a little bit sharper."

MINOR LEAGUE DEAL

The Royals announced a two-year extension with Idaho Falls to remain their rookie-level farm club in the Pioneer League. Eleven current members of the big league club played for the Chukars.

ROYALS MOVES

The Royals, who traded C Drew Butera to Colorado on Friday, recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Class-A Wilmington. C Salvador Perez has been dealing with a sprained thumb, and Cam Gallagher is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. Viloria was hitting .260 with six homers at Wilmington.

ORIOLES MOVES

Baltimore recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll join the club in time for Sunday's game. Valera appeared in one game with the Orioles last month, going 1 for 4, after arriving as part of the July 18 trade of Manny Machado to the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF/DH Mark Trumbo (right knee inflammation) will have arthroscopic surgery in Baltimore, manager Buck Showalter said. It is expected to take place Thursday or Friday.

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund (sprained UCL) was due to make a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday night. Skoglund (1-5, 6.70 ERA) has been out since late May.

UP NEXT

RHP Jorge Lopez (0-3, 7.90 ERA), part of a late-July trade with Milwaukee, tries again for his first win for the Royals when he faces Orioles RHP David Hess (3-8, 5.08) in the series finale Sunday.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
21 minutes ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Two injured in boat incident at Lake of the Ozarks
Two injured in boat incident at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two people were injured after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon. Troy Garison, 55, from Lee's Summit... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 11:36:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 86°
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°