MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs

COLUMBIA- MERS Goodwill and the Missouri Rehabilitation and Employment Group will merge to enhance Goodwill’s employment services for those with disabilities in the Columbia and Jefferson City region.

The first step of the rehabilitation program is to prepare applicants for the interviewing process. MERS Goodwill also helps them find job opportunities and maintain their employment. In order to do this, they receive input from the local business community and partner employers. Although Goodwill is known for its resale shop of donated items, MERS uses its revenues from these items to help fund their job training and employment services.

MERS Goodwill President and CEO Dave Kutchback says the plan is to provide more jobs.

“This merger falls into the broader MERS Goodwill strategic plan aimed at reducing unemployment and ultimately supporting our mission,” said Kutchback. “We are always moving forward and doing anything we can to help those in our communities perform at their highest level. This is just another step closer to achieving this goal.”

Former President and CEO of MORE Group, Greg Wingert also believes the program will have a powerful impact on the community, especially for disabled citizens.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MERS Goodwill and support our shared mission of serving individuals with disabilities and economic disadvantages,” Wingert. “Joining with Goodwill to supply Missourians with employment opportunities and services to help them succeed will be an extremely powerful asset to our current clients, future clients, and our community.”