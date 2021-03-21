COLUMBIA - MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Columbia received an $11,000 grant from Boonville Caterpillar Foundation.
The Excel Center is a place for adults to go back to school and earn their high school degree.
Classes are held either day or night for students and there is a preschool on-site for students with children.
The grant is specifically for the Columbia Excel Center branch to use for certifications in digital literacy programs.
"These students can put on their resumes that they have certifications from Google and Microsoft," said Mark Arens, Executive Vice President of Missouri MERS Goodwill. "There [will be] profit when it comes to these multiple platforms."
The Excel Program ranges from a year to two years for students. Right now 44% end up going to another college after the program or they graduate with a industry recognized certification.
The grant is geared towards helping 73 students. Aren said the opportunity will be there for more students.
Students range from adults in their 20s to adults in their 80s. "We have students in their 80s and there's three generations below them watching their great-grandmother walk across the stage," said Aren.
The Excel Center in Columbia has been closed for in-person classes since last March, but Aren said they will be in full operation in August 2021.