Mesa Lays Flight Plan on Table

The City Council voted Monday night to recommend Mesa Air Group as the new airline service at the airport.

"Our system has failed," explained Greg Cecil of the Airport Advisory Board. "That's why we have a proposals for essential air service and essential air service means that you're at rock bottom."

Mesa will offer two flights a day to Kansas City and two to St. Louis.

But, David Liu prefers MO-EX shuttle service to both cities rather than flying out of Columbia.

"If you have more than a two-hour layover in St. Louis anyways, then it ends up being, I think, more time-effective to just use MO-EX," he explained.

And, the head of the Columbia Area Chamber of Commerce said Mesa's two city-plan will make it hard to schedule connecting flights.

"The 2 by 2 with two different locations will make it almost impossible," said Don Laird.

The Jefferson City Council has recommended Regions Air, which would provide flights only to St. Louis.

Columbia's recommendation goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a final decision. If the department picks Mesa, Columbia's airport will need a federal subsidy of nearly $600,000 per year.