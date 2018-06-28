Mesa Revving Up Air Service

Mesa's schedule features four round-trip flights, two each to St. Louis and Kansas City. The round-trip fare to each city is $118.

"With the university here, with the businesses that are here in town, if we can just bring the passengers that have formally used the service back, it's a no-brainer," said Mesa's Mickey Bowman. "This is going to work. It's going to work for both us and for the communities."

Mesa wants to make the airport appeal not just to Columbians, but also to surrounding areas. Service starts Oct. 5. The company also hopes to fly to Dallas and other locations eventually.