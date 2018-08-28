Meth found in Moniteau County home

KLIEVER - Authorities with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force reported finding large amounts of meth in a home on Saturday.

Deputies found digital scales, drug paraphernalia and items used to package and distribute meth during their search. They also discovered a gun and an ATV without a serial number.

Justin T. Moore, 37, was arrested at the home for the delivery of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm and for having equipment with a removed identification number.

Moore's bond is set at $50,000.