Meth found in Moniteau County home
KLIEVER - Authorities with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force reported finding large amounts of meth in a home on Saturday.
Deputies found digital scales, drug paraphernalia and items used to package and distribute meth during their search. They also discovered a gun and an ATV without a serial number.
Justin T. Moore, 37, was arrested at the home for the delivery of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm and for having equipment with a removed identification number.
Moore's bond is set at $50,000.
