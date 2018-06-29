Meth Lab Bust Exposes Additional Illegal Activity

STURGEON - SWAT, drug unit officials, and Boone County sheriff deputies seized a methamphetamine lab Friday, stolen property and discovered possible evidence of animal abuse at a home on North Route V, south of Sturgeon. Officials arrested three people and took four children, ages two to 11, into Children's Services.

Boone County Jail is holding two of the residents, Forrest "Daniel" Lyons and his mother, Joyce Y. Lyons on suspicion of drug and child endangerment charges. Officials are holding the third person, 33 year-old Shane L. Skaggs of Higbee without bond on drug charges and as a parole violator. "Daniel" Lyons' bond is set at $27,000 and Joyce Lyons' bond is set at $22,500.

While serving the search warrant, officials found a stolen motorcycle reported along with other possible stolen property. Boone County Animal Control officers responded to the property after the warrant. They are investigating animal abuse to the numerous dogs, horses, chickens and rabbits.

Photo: Shane Skaggs (left) "Daniel" Lyons (right)