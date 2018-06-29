Meth Lab Seized in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY - Police arrested a Bland man today after Osage County Sheriff's Deputies discovered an active meth lab on his property in Osage County.

Arthur Ray Maness, 52, was taken into custody along with a second subject, George Pelc, 40, of Belle, who was arrested on charges stemming from the incident. The lab was seized as well as a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Maness is currently in the Osage County Jail, pending filing of formal charges. At the time of the arrest, Maness was out on bond on a methamphetamine charge stemming from a meth lab seized by Osage County Authorities at his residence in June of 2011. He has a December court date for those charges.

Meth-related charges on Pelc stemming from today's incident are still under investigation.