Meth-Making Dad Gets 27 Years

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis County man is sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for making methamphetamine, leading to the death of his 4-week-old daughter. U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway announced the sentence yesterday for 28-year-old James Hayes of Fenton, who made meth in his home. His daughter was found unresponsive on January 21, 2003. A government expert found that her condition was consistent with dying by exposure to hydrochloric acid. The hazardous chemical is released during production of meth. A defense attorney says an autopsy found no signs of meth in the infant's blood and was unable to determine the cause of death.