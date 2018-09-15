Meth Materials Found In Traffic Stop

OSAGE COUNTY - Two Chamois residents face felony narcotics charges after law enforcement officers found meth-making materials in their car during a traffic stop.

Robert Jennings, Jr., 33, and Jennifer Mathews, 36, were arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of anhydrous ammonia after a traffic stop at Route N and County Road 275 in Osage County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Osage County Sherriff's Department found a methamphetamine laboratory in the car, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.

Jennings and Mathews were both held in the Osage County Jail.