Meth Pharmacy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A tip from a Columbia pharmacy recently led to the arrest of two people on methamphetamine-related charges. Law enforcement officials say this case is an example of how a law, regulating ingredients for meth is working. Betty L. Linhart, 39, and James R. Price, 55, were arrested in New Franklin earlier this month after information from pharmacies indicated they had bought too many medicines that contain pseudoephedrine -- a main ingredient of meth. Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, Mason Gebhardt, says there's been a dramatic drop in meth labs since the laws took effect. He says there's still meth possession in the county, but a lot of the drug is brought in from other counties. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)