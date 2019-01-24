Meth trafficking investigation leads to five arrests in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five Columbia residents Wednesday after a drug investigation.

The deputies found meth, firearms and more than $6,000 in cash as well as other drugs.

Andrea Martin, 43, was arrested for felony trafficking drugs, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracey Martin, 19, was arrested for four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Robert Gibson, 43, was arrested for felony trafficking drugs, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Blumer, 23, was arrested for four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance as well as unlawful use of a weapon.

Jack Smith, 62, was arrested for felony delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the news release, the Cole County Sheriff's Office and the Fulton Police Department helped in the investigation.