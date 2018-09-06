Methamphetamine and Marijuana Seized from Moberly Home

MOBERLY - Officers from the Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, North Missouri Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 1688 County Road 2265 in Randolph County on December 16.

The search warrant authorized the search for controlled substances and stolen property.

Officers seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, almost $4,000.00 in cash, items used in the packaging and distribution of controlled substances, stolen power tools and electronic equipment like television and stereos.

The residents of the home, 39-year-old Jerry Dale "JD" Fifer and 45-year-old Sandra Annette Hackett were taken into custody. Fifer is currently on parole for Burglary 1st and Aggravated Stalking. He was charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Public Nuisance, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Receiving Stolen Property. Bond was set at $100,000.00.

Hackett was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Public Nuisance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, with bond set at $45,000.00. A 15-year-old lives in the residence, but was in school at the time the search warrant was executed.

Both subjects were unable to post bond and were transferred to the Justice Center.

On December 17, Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter issued warrants based on criminal complaints filed by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman. She charged Fifer with Distribute/Deliver/Manufacture/Produce or Attempt to or Possess with Intent to Distribute/Deliver/Manufacture/Produce a Controlled Substance and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. His bond is set at $100,000.00

Suter charger Hackett with Possession of Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. Her bond is set to $45,000.00.

Both subjects remain in custody and the investigation is continuing.