Methamphetamine Lab Discovered

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's department discovered an active methamphetamine lab around 2 this afternoon on Highway VV.

The Deputy Sheriff discovered the lab during a routine follow-up to another investigation. The Sheriff's department arrested Jennifer Rinehart, 24, Christopher P. Hill, 45, and Robert B. Beabout, 42, all of Columbia, for one count of manufacturing a controlled substance. Columbia resident John D. Hardy, 26, was also arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.