Methamphetamine, marijuana found in Sedalia home

SEDALIA - Sedalia police found methamphetamine and marijuana in a Sedalia home early Thursday morning.

Officers conducted a warranted, forced-entry, drug-related search at 3001 Meadow Wood Drive around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found five adults and one juvenile in the home.

The K-9 Unit found significant amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging supplies and materials.

Additional gathered evidence indicated marijuana and methamphetamine were being distributed by a person living in the home. The search also revealed nearly $1,000 in cash, which was seized as suspected profits from drug sales.

Benjamin T. Delinger, 36, and Jennifer L. Woolery, 40, were arrested for multiple drug-related charges and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where they were placed on a 24-hour hold. Their bonds and court dates are to be determined.