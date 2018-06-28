Metro Chief: Arch Agreement Close

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The head of the Metro transit agency in St. Louis says a contract problem that threatens to delay upgrades to the grounds of the Gateway Arch is simply a red-tape issue.

Metro's president and CEO, John Nations, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he believes resolution of a contract related to the trams at the Arch is close.

Metro runs the trams that carry visitors up the legs of the Arch. The contract lapsed in January.

Nations says the difficulty in crafting an agreement reflects a half-century of changing federal laws and regulations. A National Park Service official agrees that an agreement could be reached within days.

Project leaders want to finish the Arch grounds upgrades by October 2015, the 50th anniversary of the structure.