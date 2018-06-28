Metro East Inmate Charged in 3 Missouri Rapes

HILLSBORO - (AP) A man who was in an Illinois prison for nearly five years for assaulting a Metro East woman is now in Missouri facing charges in three rapes in the St. Louis area. 25 Mark B. Brooks is charged in three attacks on women in Jefferson County between November 2001 and March 2002. Formerly of Madison, Illinois, Brooks is charged with three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, kidnapping and felonious restraint. He's jailed in Jefferson County on $1.25 million bail.