Metro Union Workers Authorize Strike

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Union members representing mass transit bus drivers, mechanics and clerical workers in the St. Louis area have voted to authorize a strike.

Metro workers overwhelmingly authorized a walkout in a two-day vote that ended Tuesday night. The next step is for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 to ask the international union to sanction a strike.

A walkout could have a crippling impact in the St. Louis region since Metro buses serve thousands of residents in both Missouri and Illinois. A strike won't be immediate - management and union leaders are in mediation through the end of June.

Union leaders are concerned about proposals to change the pension, and they say union members have not had a raise since 2008.