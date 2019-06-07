MetroLink Asks for More Money

ST. LOUIS - The organization that runs the St. Louis area's public transportation system said cuts of up to 30 percent will be necessary without more money from the state of Missouri. Metro operates buses and the MetroLink light rail system. Cuts would come at a bad time, just as construction is about to start on Interstate 64. Metro CEO Larry Salci said the agency has a $28 million deficit for the fiscal year that started last July 1. He's asking Gov. Blunt for $20 million. Metro gets $15 million annually from Illinois, but only $100,000 from Missouri.