Metropolitan Sewer District Weighs Buyouts

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Metropolitan Sewer District is considering a buyout of more than three dozen flood-prone homes in south St. Louis.

KMOX Radio reports that district officials say a buyout may be needed for some 40 homes in a low-lying area near Grand and Bates.

A big downpour in June left several feet of sewer water in the basements of those homes. MSD says there was no power failure that affected the pumps in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, restoration work goes on for about 80 homes damaged by flooding in north St. Louis. MSD has taken the blame for that flooding.

Image courtesy of Metropolitan Sewer District