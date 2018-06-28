Mets Beat Cards
The Mets scored unearned runs in the first and fifth to jump out to a 2-0 lead. After Jose Reyes' leadoff walk in the opening frame, Cardinals starting pitcher Kip Wells threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt allowing Reyes to move to second. He later scored from third on a Carlos Beltran sacrifice fly. Reyes came around to score again in the fifth after Skip Schumaker misjudged a fly ball off the bat of Paul Lo Duca that could have ended the inning.
The Mets handed the rest to Hernandez and pitched seven strong innings allowing just a seventh inning solo home run to Scott Rolen. Hernandez turned the trick with the stick as well, adding an RBI single in the sixth inning to score two big insurance runs for New York.
Wells pitched six innings for St. Louis and gave up four runs, only two earned, and struck out seven.
Scott Schoeneweis and Aaron Heilman pitched a scoreless eighth for the Mets, and Billy Wagner pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Cardinals try to avenge a sweep Wednesday by sending Braden Looper to the mound to make his first start as a Redbird. The Mets will counter with John Maine for the series finale.
