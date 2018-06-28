Mets Deal K-Rod to Cardinal's Rival Brewers

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 13 2011 Jul 13, 2011 Wednesday, July 13, 2011 6:48:00 PM CDT July 13, 2011 in Baseball
By: Matt Weatherford
COLUMBIA - Milwaukee made a big move last night with the New York Mets. Milwaukee acquired relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez from the Mets for two players to be named later. Rodriguez, or K-Rod has 23 saves with 3.23 ERA this season.

One of Rodriguez's new teammates, Prince Fielder, had a big night at the All-Star Game in Phoenix last night. Fielder hit a three-run homer, earning most valuable player honors, as the National League beat the American League, 5-1. The win gives the National League team homefield advantage for the World Series.

 

