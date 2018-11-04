Mexico Adds on to Advanced Tech Center

The center added 16,000 square feet for classes which include robotics, computer technology and medical lab instruction.

"The instructor doesn't have to get out all of the material," said professor Bruce Meffert. "The students can easily get the material and get started in lab sooner this semester."

The school even designed one program to better serve the Callaway Nuclear Plant.

"Our laser photonics program is only about one in a dozen in the United States," explained Executive Director Randy Etter. "Our nuclear technology program, there's only a couple in the United States outside of ourselves."

The Advanced Technology Center said 95% of its graduates get jobs because they're so well-prepared for the real world.

"Students from other cities will be coming here, I'm very sure of that," said Lay.

Classes start next week at the tech center.