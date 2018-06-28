Mexico Bulldog Takes Bite Out of Record

"It was a great feeling," he recalled, "probably the best feeling of my life. My whole goal in my high school career was to beat my brother and the home run record."

In fact, Jurgesmeyer is only four behind Mexico's career homer record. Coach Keith Louder said Jugesmeyer "works hard every day, comes to play, and really loves the game of baseball, and enjoys spending time doing it."

And, despite his power surge, Jurgesmeyer said it's all about his teammates and victories.

"My goal was just to come out there, help out the team, and get some wins on the board."