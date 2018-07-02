Mexico Bulldogs 2011

The Mexico High School football squad is coming off an unspectacular but solid 2010 season. New Head Coach Nick Hoth is ready for his first season, and he thinks Mexico made a lot of progress last year.

"Last year was a big step in the right direction for the Mexico football program," Coach Hoth said. "We went 5-5 and lost three games by a combined six points. This year we have 15 seniors and hope to be competitive in every football game we play."

Class: 4

Conference: NCMC

Head Coach: Nick Hoth

Years at School: 4 (First as Head Coach)

Offensive Starters Returning: 8

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

Total Returning Letterman: 25

2010 Overall Record: 5-5

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.