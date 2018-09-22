Mexico Bulldogs debut new press box at Friday's football game

4 years 1 month 1 day ago Thursday, August 21 2014 Aug 21, 2014 Thursday, August 21, 2014 1:01:00 PM CDT August 21, 2014 in Sports
By: Mary Kate Burgess, KOMU 8 Sports
loading

MEXICO, MO - The facilities at Hawthorne Heights are immaculate.  However, there used to be an eyesore right above the football field that had been there since 1992.  

The old press box at Mexico High School was "full of mold, structurally the integrity of it had be compromised over the years, decay, rot, water that had leaked down into it over the course of time," Mitch Ridgway, Director of Operations at Mexico High School said. 

The old press box was originally constructed of two construction trailers that were connected together. 

"It also wasn't big enough for our purposes," Ridgway said. "It was about half the size we needed it to be." 

The new press box is a beautiful white color with red trim and the school's name emblazoned on top. Ridgway said the vision for the press box was safety and for it to last. 

"Well, first we wanted it to look a lot better than the old one did," Ridgway said with a chuckle. "And we wanted it to be safe." 

Ridgway and Athletic Director Jeff Anderson said the planning process of the press box project took three or four years before they were able to get to the building stage. 

"We looked at the old structure and decided that the old structure just couldn't be repaired," Ridgway said. "It was going to be more cost effective to replace it." 

The total cost of the project was $237,000 dollars, but $104,000 of that money was donated by various non-profit organizations in the community. 

The new press box is two stories, with a view of the softball field from the back.  There are rooms for visiting radio hosts, scouts, and media members.  

Anderson said he was excited for the football, softball and track and field teams to be able to use the new press box. 

"The Hawthorne Heights complex is just unbelievably amazing," Anderson said. "Great track, great football facility, and now a great press box." 

Both Ridgway and Anderson expressed their sentiments about how the community has come together and how they hope this press box will do great things for the future. 

"I'm hoping it will be a thing that will last for 50 years," Ridgway said. "It was expensive to do but it's something that is designed to last." 

Anderson echoed those remarks and added that the community is very good at supporting all the programs at Mexico High School. 

More News

Grid
List

Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:51 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:02:52 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:51:59 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:44:27 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled Friday to allow the Clean Missouri Initiative to stay... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
COLUMBIA – MU is one of only two Southeastern Conference universities to experience double-digit growth in new freshmen, while several... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley,... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Truman VA remembers missing veterans
Truman VA remembers missing veterans
COLUMBIA - 82,000 Americans are still missing as the result of our country's biggest wars. POW/MIA Recognition Day is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic will stop abortion services after Oct. 1 following a court ruling allowing the... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA - 27 year-old Anthony Macclugage has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felony Domestic Assault and... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 58°
4am 57°
5am 56°
6am 54°