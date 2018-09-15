Mexico Debates Water Rates
Mexico Kenneth Dowell is one of those concerned citizens. He lives in rural Mexico, and has to read and figure his own water bills. His current water bill is $38.08 a month, while residents in the city pay $23.92 a month.
"I just want to make sure that the public service commission knew we were out there because we're customers too," Dowell said.
Now the Missouri American Water Company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to raise those rates.
"Companies come before the Missouri Public Service Commission to recover their costs of their service already incurred," Gregg Ochoa, spokesman for the Public Service Commission, said.
Residents of Mexico will see a 25% increase in their water bill with the new rate. The increasing rate would help pay for improvements that have already been made, like the new water lines that have been installed along Lakeview and South Clark Road. The new water lines are 12 inches in diameter and bring a bigger water supply to the area.
Mexico residents are not the only concerned citizens. A simultanious meeting going on in Jefferson City was broadcast via satellite to the Mexico meeting. One man in attendance at that location was unsatisfied with his previous attempts to get in touch with the Missouri American Water company.
"I just want to make sure that the public service commission knew we were out there because we're customers too," Dowell said.
Now the Missouri American Water Company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to raise those rates.
"Companies come before the Missouri Public Service Commission to recover their costs of their service already incurred," Gregg Ochoa, spokesman for the Public Service Commission, said.
Residents of Mexico will see a 25% increase in their water bill with the new rate. The increasing rate would help pay for improvements that have already been made, like the new water lines that have been installed along Lakeview and South Clark Road. The new water lines are 12 inches in diameter and bring a bigger water supply to the area.
Mexico residents are not the only concerned citizens. A simultanious meeting going on in Jefferson City was broadcast via satellite to the Mexico meeting. One man in attendance at that location was unsatisfied with his previous attempts to get in touch with the Missouri American Water company.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
in
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
in
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
in