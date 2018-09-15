Mexico Debates Water Rates

Mexico Kenneth Dowell is one of those concerned citizens. He lives in rural Mexico, and has to read and figure his own water bills. His current water bill is $38.08 a month, while residents in the city pay $23.92 a month.



"I just want to make sure that the public service commission knew we were out there because we're customers too," Dowell said.



Now the Missouri American Water Company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to raise those rates.



"Companies come before the Missouri Public Service Commission to recover their costs of their service already incurred," Gregg Ochoa, spokesman for the Public Service Commission, said.



Residents of Mexico will see a 25% increase in their water bill with the new rate. The increasing rate would help pay for improvements that have already been made, like the new water lines that have been installed along Lakeview and South Clark Road. The new water lines are 12 inches in diameter and bring a bigger water supply to the area.



Mexico residents are not the only concerned citizens. A simultanious meeting going on in Jefferson City was broadcast via satellite to the Mexico meeting. One man in attendance at that location was unsatisfied with his previous attempts to get in touch with the Missouri American Water company.