Mexico family upset with flooding at cemetery

MEXICO - The Thomas family buried their loved one at Elmwood Cemetery back in February, but they haven't been able to visit him since.

The problems arose when the cemetery had flooding issues but still buried Joann Thomas' husband with water underneath his casket.

“Its been over three months since this has been going on and I’ve been coming back and forth. I just want to put some flowers on his grave, but I can’t put flowers on his grave when it’s looking like that, it's bad," Thomas said.

Thomas said the Mexico Parks and Recreation didn't call her until Tuesday to explain the incident and explained there was a lack of communication

"It was just really a bad situation. You know when you're sitting on our side of it your choice is to try and do the burial or to tell people in the middle of the grieving process that you can't do it today," said Chad Shoemaker, the director of Parks and Recreation and oversees the cemetery.

This isn't the first time for the Elmwood Cemetery to have flooding issues.

"After this incident we had to suspend burials here at the cemetery for awhile because it was so wet we just couldn't do them," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said in order for the cemetery to move and replace the caskets, the ground has to be more dry than it is.

However, Shoemaker said assures he will make this right for the Thomas family.