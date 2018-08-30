Mexico fire kills two

MEXICO - Two people died Friday in a morning house fire in Mexico.

Major Brice Mesko from the Mexico Public Safety Department said the fire started around 4:27 a.m.

Crews arrived to flames and heavy smoke at the house located on the 1500 block of North Washington Street.

Alex Waage, 20, and Jessica Cravens, 27, died in the fire.

Mesko said the house is a total loss.