Mexico Goat Causes Controversy in City
MEXICO - The famous "Mexico Goat" has been staying in the Midwest Regional Stockyards in Mexico since Mervin Beechy found him last week. But as the goat's highly anticipated auction date looms and threats against the goats safety hightened, both he and the owner decided it would be best to move the goat to an undisclosed location. Since then Mexico has been up in arms over where "Billy the goat" should stay for good.
Current plans are to put "Billy the goat" up for auction on Thursday at approximately 1:30pm. He'll be the first up for sale in the sheep and goat division. Nancy Schrock, the owner of the stock yard, said after getting calls from all across the nation asking about purchasing the goat they decided, "We'd give everyone an equal opportunity to buy him."
But many townspeople aren't happy with this idea. Nikki Leach is especially against it. She owns Graphitti and has been selling goat t-shirts to people from Mexico and around the country. Leach thinks the goat has been a great asset for their town and doesn't want to see him leave, especially for the sake of the businesses, "This is a wonderful PR opportunity for our town. Some of the businesses have already utilized it. One of the local bars has an "escape goat" drink and another place has a "goat burger."
Leach says if the auction puts the goat into the hands of an owner from outside of Mexico, it could be bad PR. But Schrock has high hopes for the outcome of the auction, "What I would like to see happen is whoever does buy him, do it as a charity thing and provide for him to stay local."
No matter what happens, all of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Mexico animal shelter.
